Your Textbook 📖 Shopping Assistant

Chat with Arti on Facebook Messenger

Find the cheapest books from top booksellers.

GET STARTED HERE

Finding a book is easy.

Search for books by book title, ISBN number, or by sending a picture of the barcode.

Make money by selling your books.

After a courier picks up your books, you will be paid on the spot through Venmo or PayPal.

Buy | Sell | Rent

Buy, sell, and rent books from top booksellers. Arti will compare top merchants to find you the best deal possible.

On-demand Book Pickup

A courier will pick up any books which you sell. You’ll be able to input your address and preferred pickup date/time.

Super Fast Payouts

Unlike other services, Shooq will pay you immediately after your books are picked up by a courier.
START SHOPPING